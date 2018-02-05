Weather forecast for February 6 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 6, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Strong north-west wind will blow and to ease off in the evening.

Temperature will be + 2-4 C at night and 7-9 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will rise above the normal of 764 mm mercury column to 770 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 60-65% in afternoon.

On February 6, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but it will be rainy in some northern and western regions at night and in evening. The weather will be foggy in some places. Intermittent western wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 5 to February 6 daytime.