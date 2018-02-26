Weather forecast for February 27 was announced

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 27, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and occasionally rainless. Light fog is predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow at night and in the morning and will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon.

Temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night and 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 75-85% at night and 60-70% in daytime.

Some precipitation is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on February 27, mountainous areas will be snowy, precipitation will ease in daytime. Light fog is predicted. Mild eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 7-12 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in daytime.