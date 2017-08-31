Weather forecast for Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the first day of Eid al-Adha in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 1, mist will be observed on some places in the morning. Moderate north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 31-36 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 34-36 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 40-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-8 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 2. Moderate north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-8 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions during holiday, mist will b observed on some places in morning. East wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 34-39 in daytime, 14-19 on mountains at night, 25-30 in daytime.

On September 2, the weather will be mainly rainless. Lightning and short-term rain is expected on some mountainous regions at night and in evening. West wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 23-28 in daytime.