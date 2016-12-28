Weather forecast for December 29 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, it will be foggy in some places in the capital. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

On December 29, weather in in the country regions will be mainly dry. In some places at night and in the morning mist is predicted, drizzle will be in the eastern regions. West wind will blow.

Freezing temperature of -1 C+4 C at night, +5+10 C in afternoon, in mountains -2-7 C of frost at night, 0+5 C in daytime.