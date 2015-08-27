Weather forecast for August 28 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 28 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 28. Short-term rain is likely to be in some places of the peninsula in the afternoon. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +18+22°C at night and +24+28°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, while +19+21°C at night and +26+28°C in the daytime in Baku. Atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm, while relative humidity will be 70-80% at night while 50-60% in the daytime.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +22 +23°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +23+24°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +24 +25°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikhov.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightening and occasionally rain are expected in the morning and afternoon. East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +15+20°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime; +6+11°C at night and +14+19°C in the daytime in mountains.