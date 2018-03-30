Weather forecast for April was announced

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April in Azerbaijan announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in April, average monthly temperature will be close to climate norm.

Average monthly precipitation is expected to be near climate norm and slightly higher in some places

In Baku and Absheron peninsula

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 11-13°C (7-12 C at nights, 16 C in some places, 13-18 C in the daytime, up to 24-29 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 23-33 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 13-16 degrees of heat (7-12 degrees of heat at nights, 14-19 degrees of heat in the daytime, up to 25-30 degrees of heat on some days), which is close to the climate norm.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm (norm 34-59 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 6-10 degrees of heat (5-10 C at nights, 10-15 C in the daytime, up to 19-24 degrees on some days) which is within to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 54-83 mm).

In Qazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 12-14 C (8-13 degrees of heat at nights, 13-18 C in the daytime, up to 24-29 C on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (norm 31-54 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 10-13 degrees of heat (6-11 degrees of heat at night, 12-17 degrees of frost on some days, 23-28 on some days) which is close to climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (29-126 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 13-15 C (9-14 C at nights, 15-20 C in the daytime, up to 25-30 degrees of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (30-49 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions

Average monthly temperature is expected to be 10-13 C (8-13 C at nights, 14-19 degrees of heat in the daytime, up to 23-28 C of heat on some days) which is close to climate normal.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm (41-72 mm).