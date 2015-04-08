Weather forecast for April 9 in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 8 in Azerbaijan was declared. Deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Fog is likely to be in the morning in some places. North wind will dominate, which intensify during the daytime.

Air temperature will be +6+10°C at night and +14+18°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in the morning and evening in some places. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +15+20°C in the noon and +23°C in some places; 0+5°C at night and +10+15°C up to +18°C in the daytime in mountains.