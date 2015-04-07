Weather forecast for April 8 in Azerbaijan revealed

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 8 in Azerbaijan was declared. Deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in the morning and evening in some places. Mild south wind will be replaced with north-west wind in the second part of the day. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +15+20°C in the noon in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Fog is likely to be in the morning and evening in some places. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally.

Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +16+21°C in the noon and +24°C in some places; 0+4°C at night and +9+14°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to medical meteorological forecast, on April 8-9 comfortable temperature conditions and mild spring weather is suitable for weather-sensitive people in Absheron peninsula.