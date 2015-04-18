Weather forecast for April 19 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 19 in Azerbaijan was announced. The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 19. A little fog is likely to be at night and in the morning. Mild south wind will blow. Air temperature will be +6+10°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime. Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 756 to 752 mm and relative humidity 70-80% at night and 50-55% in the noon.

On April 18, dry weather is forecasted in Azerbaijani regions, rain is likely to be in some places for a short time in the morning and evening. Fog is expected in various places. West wind will blow and occasionally strengthen. Air temperature will be +6+11°C at night and +16+20°C in the daytime; 24°C in some places; 3+8°C at night and +11+16°C in the noon, +19°C in some places.