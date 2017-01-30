Water level increased in Zabrat lake, flooding hit some areas

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Flooding is observed in several areas in Baku and Absheron peninsula".

Rafig Hasanov, Chief of geological planning expedition party of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report.

He said that flooding occurred in several settlements of Sabunchu district due to ground water level rise: "Flooding occurred in "Şuşa şəhərciyi" in Yeni Ramana settlement, Savalan residential district, in the territory called stone quarry in Mashtaga settlement. Level of surface and ground water rose in some areas".

According to the ministry's official, ground water level rise in Sabunchu district also caused rise of Zabrat lake level: "Construction of a number of houses in the area, density of the population as well as absence of a centralized sewer system and drainage network force people to use primitive methods, which leads to rise of ground water level".

According to him, flooding occurred along Mirza Ibrahimov street in Masazir settlement, Absheron district: "Flooding areas are in active phase currently. Probably it will continue for a long time, because of rainy weather conditions in the winter and spring. Rain and snow in recent days will also affect Baku and Absheron peninsula".