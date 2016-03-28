Warning: Unstable weather expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 29-30

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Unstable weather conditions expected on March 29-30 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, north-west wind will intensify, rainfall expected in some places.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Unstable weather conditions are also expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on March 29-30.

Rain will fall, sleet and snow are expected to intensify in some mountainous and foothill areas.Intensifying west wind will prevail at times, river levels can rise.