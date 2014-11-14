Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva delivers a speech at a plenary session of the World Parks Congresses

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Association Leyla Aliyeva delivered a speech at a plenary session of the World Parks Congress held in the city of Sydney by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), November 14, Report informs.

Leyla Aliyeva informed participants of the Congress of Azerbaijan’s advantageous geographical position, nature, rich flora and fauna, as well as its favourable climate condition. Talking about the works done in Azerbaijan towards protection of the nature and environment and the progress observed, Leyla Aliyeva talked about the projects implemented by IDEA Public Association – founded in 2011 - in Azerbaijan, as well as in the region aiming to protect endangered wild animal species. According to her, 5 endangered animal species of the Caucasus have been identified and actions plan developed to ensure their protection. In this connection, over a hundred gazelles have been relocated to their historical habitat in Azerbaijan within the framework of the project of IDEA Public Association “Reintroduction of gazelles into their historical habitat in the Caucasus”.

Moreover, following the initiative of IDEA Public Association, an International Summit was held, for the first time, on May 7, 2014, on biodiversity of the Caucasus and, the issue of leopards protection in the region was a subject of extensive discussion within the framework of the event.

In her speech, Leyla Aliyeva informed of other directions of IDEA Public Association’s activity, including planting, following the initiative of IDEA, over three million trees in the republic, measures taken towards cutting down trees, arranging shelters for homeless animals, holding environmental events and competitions, and reducing industrial and domestic wastes.

Then Leyla Aliyeva answered questions concerning Azerbaijan, as well as those associated with IDEA Public Association’s activities.

Luvuyo Mandela, a grandchild of former President of the South African Republic, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Nelson Mandela, President of the International Rangers Federation Sean Wilmore delivered a speech at the session.

On November 14, Leyla Aliyeva held also a series of bilateral meetings within the framework of the World Parks Congress.

At a meeting with General Director of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Julia Marton-Lefèvre, she gave information about the projects implemented by IDEA Public Association, founded by her, in Azerbaijan and in the region at large aimed at protecting the environment, rich flora and fauna of the Caucasus, and preserving the endangered wildlife, including rare animal species. Highly appreciating the joint projects implemented in partnership with IUCN since the establishment of IDEA, and efficient cooperation, Leyla Aliyeva emphasized the significance of strengthening the partnership relations further.

Julia Marton-Lefèvre named IDEA’s activities as exemplary, and underscored the significance of the projects implemented. IUCN General Director thanked Leyla Aliyeva for regular support provided by IDEA towards protecting the environment.

Then Leyla Aliyeva met with General Director of the Mahammad Bin Zayed Protection Fund, Senior Advisor to the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency Frederic Launay.

During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva provided information about the rich nature of Azerbaijan, which enjoys advantageous geographical position, as well as national parks and reserves created in the country, and activities of IDEA Public Association aiming to protect the nature in Azerbaijan and in the Caucasus Region at large.

Frederic Launey, on his part, talked about the achievements made in protection of the nature and environment on the Saudi Arabia Peninsula, and underscored the significance of IDEA Public Association’s activities for Azerbaijan and the region.

Agreement has been reached at both meetings to continue cooperation and holding exchange of experience.