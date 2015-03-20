Variable cloudy weather forecasted for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast on the second day of Novruz holiday in Azerbaijan was announced.As the deputy director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, variable cloudy and occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +3+4°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is forecasted for tomorrow. Precipitation is likely to be in some northern and western regions. East wind will blow. It will be foggy in some places The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +8+13°C in the noon in some places +17°C. In mountains will be -3+2°C at night and +8+12°C in the daytime.

According to a medical meteorological forecast, tomorrow and on March 20 and 21, mild hesitation of meteorological factors are suitable for meteo sensitive people.