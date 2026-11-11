Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    UN secretary-general calls for new climate justice pact

    Ecology
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 13:59
    UN secretary-general calls for new climate justice pact

    The world needs a new climate justice pact. This pact rests on four pillars, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the COP31 leaders' summit, Report's correspondent in Antalya informs.

    The Climate Justice Pact is built around four key pillars, he said, adding that the first is to accelerate a just transition away from fossil fuels. Leaders, particularly those of developed countries, cannot continue to ramp up fossil fuel production while simultaneously claiming to be committed to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    According to Guterres, the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) recent Emissions Gap Report paints a clear picture.

    By 2035, global renewable energy capacity must increase at least threefold compared with 2025 levels, he said. The UN chief noted that at the same time, electricity generation from unabated coal-fired power plants must fall by at least 75%. By 2040, such coal-fired power generation must be almost completely phased out, while oil and gas use must be cut by approximately one-third.

    Every government must align its policies, investments and infrastructure plans with these targets, he noted, adding that the first step should be to develop credible national roadmaps for transitioning away from fossil fuels, ensuring protection for workers and communities affected by these changes.

    The UN chief noted that this meant ruling out new coal projects and oil and gas infrastructure that would further undermine efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

    It means sharply reducing methane emissions and rapidly expanding renewable energy, power grids, energy storage systems and clean energy-based electrification. It also means protecting forests, oceans and biodiversity, he said, adding that the choice is either plan this just transition or pay the price in chaos and lost livelihoods. The second pillar is protecting people as temperatures rise. Adaptation is a matter of survival, he said, noting that exceeding the 1.5-degree threshold requires a fundamental rethink of our approach to adaptation and the development of a new generation of national adaptation plans, with the international community supporting developing countries.

    Guterres believes that everyone on Earth must be covered by an early warning system and every community protected from floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

    When adaptation limits are reached, support to address loss and damage must be provided promptly and made accessible, he said.

    Antonio Guterres COP31
    Antonio Quterreş iqlim ədaləti haqqında yeni müqavilə bağlamağa çağırıb
    Генсек ООН призвал заключить новый договор о климатической справедливости
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:10
    Husyev: Economic co-op lends additional stability to Kyiv-Baku relations
    Foreign policy
    16:06
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cooperation in religious affairs
    Foreign policy
    16:00
    Russia, Ukraine agree to swap at least 1,000 POWs each, source says
    Other countries
    15:50
    UNGA Third Committee adopts Azerbaijan-initiated resolution on missing persons by consensus
    Foreign policy
    15:48
    Erdogan: Countries with least impact on climate change suffer most from climate crisis
    Region
    15:46
    Central Asian and South Caucasus countries sign Silk Road Declaration
    Ecology
    15:46
    Central Asia–Azerbaijan–Spain forum planned for spring 2027
    Foreign policy
    15:36
    Video
    Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan: Tracing Molla-Eyyublu"s history
    Domestic policy
    15:29
    Photo
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend COP31 Leaders' Summit - Update-2
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed