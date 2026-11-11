UN secretary-general calls for new climate justice pact

The world needs a new climate justice pact. This pact rests on four pillars, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the COP31 leaders' summit, Report's correspondent in Antalya informs.

The Climate Justice Pact is built around four key pillars, he said, adding that the first is to accelerate a just transition away from fossil fuels. Leaders, particularly those of developed countries, cannot continue to ramp up fossil fuel production while simultaneously claiming to be committed to the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

According to Guterres, the UN Environment Programme's (UNEP) recent Emissions Gap Report paints a clear picture.

By 2035, global renewable energy capacity must increase at least threefold compared with 2025 levels, he said. The UN chief noted that at the same time, electricity generation from unabated coal-fired power plants must fall by at least 75%. By 2040, such coal-fired power generation must be almost completely phased out, while oil and gas use must be cut by approximately one-third.

Every government must align its policies, investments and infrastructure plans with these targets, he noted, adding that the first step should be to develop credible national roadmaps for transitioning away from fossil fuels, ensuring protection for workers and communities affected by these changes.

The UN chief noted that this meant ruling out new coal projects and oil and gas infrastructure that would further undermine efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

It means sharply reducing methane emissions and rapidly expanding renewable energy, power grids, energy storage systems and clean energy-based electrification. It also means protecting forests, oceans and biodiversity, he said, adding that the choice is either plan this just transition or pay the price in chaos and lost livelihoods. The second pillar is protecting people as temperatures rise. Adaptation is a matter of survival, he said, noting that exceeding the 1.5-degree threshold requires a fundamental rethink of our approach to adaptation and the development of a new generation of national adaptation plans, with the international community supporting developing countries.

Guterres believes that everyone on Earth must be covered by an early warning system and every community protected from floods, droughts and rising sea levels.

When adaptation limits are reached, support to address loss and damage must be provided promptly and made accessible, he said.