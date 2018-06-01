 Top
    Close photo mode

    Umayra Tagiyeva: "Anomalous hot weather expected this summer"

    In some days temperature will be 5-6 degrees above the normal© Report/ Firi Salim

    Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ "As in previous years, anomalous hot weather is expected in the summer of 2018".

    Report informs, Head of the Department of Work with Social Agencies, Environmental Awareness and Science, Department of Ecological Education and Public Relations of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Tagiyeva said.

    She said that this summer anomalous heat is expected to be long-lasting: “There will be days when the air temperature will be 5-6 degrees above the normal”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi