Torrential rain and hail predicted in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in the morning and at night intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula.

Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 12-15 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in Baku 13-15C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On May 20, in the regions of Azerbaijan, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Local torrential rain in some areas will be intensive, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.