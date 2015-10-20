​Tomorrow weather will be rainy in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 20, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will prevail.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 10-13 C at night, 15-18 in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 at night, 15-17C in the daytime.

Thunderstorms with periodic rain may fall tomorrow in the mountainous and foothill areas of Azerbaijan. Fog may be observed tomorrow in the morning in some places. Occasionally amplifying east wind will prevail. The temperature will be 8-13C at night, 16-21C daytime, in the mountains 3-8C at night, 9-14C during the day.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, on 21-23 October weak fluctuations of meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula will be relatively favorable for weather-sensitive people, but the prevalence of humidity can cause discomfort for some weather-sensitive people.