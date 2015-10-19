Tomorrow weather will be rainless in Baku

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be rainless in Baku on October 20. Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 11-14 at night, 15-19 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in mountainous regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. It will be foggy in some places. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 1-6 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime.