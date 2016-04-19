Tomorrow temperature will up to 28 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainless during the day. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on April 20in Baku and Absheron peninsula south-west wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 10-14 at night, 21-26 in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainles in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Fog will be observed in the several areas in morning. West wind will blow and intensify in afternoon.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 23-28 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.