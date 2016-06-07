 Top
    Tomorrow temperature will fall down in Azerbaijan

    The lightning is predicted

    Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ In some areas of Baku and Absheron peninsula, rainfall and lightning are expected on June 8. The daytime will be mainly dry.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The north-west wind will blow.

    The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 16-21 C at night and 22-26 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 23-25 C in the daytime.

    In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain are expected. Heavy rain in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 13-17 C in the daytime.

