Tomorrow temperature will fall down in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short term rain and lightning are predicted in some places at night.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced with the north-west wind.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-19 C at night, 20-25 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 22-24 C in the daytime.

In some regions of Azerbaijan, the lightning and intermittent rain are predicted. Rainfall will intensify in some places, hail is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime.