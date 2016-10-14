Tomorrow temperature will drop by 4 degrees

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, torrential rain is predicted in some places. North-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be +12-+14°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +14-+16°C in the daytime, also, +12-+14°C at night in Baku, +14-+16°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 761 mm Hg to 767. Relative humidity will make 85-95%.

Lightning and intermittent rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions. As well torrential rain is expected in some places. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. West wind will also occasionally intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +10-+14°C at night, +15-+18°C in the daytime, also, +2-+7°C on the mountains at night, +7-+12° in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, contrasting change of weather on Absheron peninsula on October 15-17, domination of rainy, strong windy weather conditions and the temperature below climate norm will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.