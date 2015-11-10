Milder weather terms predicted in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan announced the weather forecast for tomorrow, November 11. Report was told in the Department that, on November 11 Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy in some places, the weather will be cloudy during the daytime, but mainly rainless. Mild south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-11 at night, 13-16 in the daytime, in Baku 8-10 at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

Azerbaijani regions will be rainy in some places, weather in the daytime is expected to be mainly dry. It will be foggy in some places, south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weather terms in Absheron peninsula on November 11-13 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.