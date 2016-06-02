Tomorrow hail is predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 3, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rainfall in the morning and in the afternoon in some areas is predicted. North wind will be replaced with the south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 16-19 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime, in Baku 17-19 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the daytime, but at night, lightning, rain and hail are expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.