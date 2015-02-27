Tomorrow forecasted +12 degrees in Baku

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow, on February 28 announced. As Report was told by the the deputy director of the of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova, tomorrow the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be overcast, expected to be partly cloudy. At night and in the morning sometimes possible foggy and drizzling rain. Weather will be dominated by moderate south wind. Night temperature will be 3-5, 8-12 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions rainfall mostly not expected. In the night and morning hours in some places is possible fog in the northern and eastern regions are expected drizzling rain. Projected south wind, the speed of which in mountain areas often to increase.

Night temperature will be 0-5, day 9-14 degrees above zero in the mountains at night from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees, day 7-12 degrees.