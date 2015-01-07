Tomorrow blizzard to blow and roads freeze in Baku

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 8 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the Hydrometrological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain and snow with intervals are expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will strengthen, blizzard will blow and the roads are expected to freeze. The weather temperature will be +2+4°C at night, 0°C in the daytime, -2°C is expected towards evening.

The rainy weather is likely to be in Azerbaijani regions. The sleet and snow are expected and will intensify occasionally. The north-west wind is expected ted to intensify. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night and in the daytime, -8-13°C in mountains, -18-23°C in high mountainous areas, -2-7°C in the noon. The roads will freeze.

The cold weather condition will last January 10.