Azerbaijani regions will be rainy on May 19

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, short-term rain is forecasted in some places at night.

The morning will be foggy in some places, mild south wind will be followed by north-west wind will blow and intensify.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 14-16 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 14-16 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, tomorrow in some places at night and in the evening, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places during the day.

The temperature will be 14-18 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 16-20 C in the daytime.