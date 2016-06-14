Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 34 C

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on June 15, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy and mostly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-20 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but in some western regions in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is expected. South wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.