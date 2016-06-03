Tomorrow air temperature will rise to 32 degrees in Azerbaijan

 Top
    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources

    According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula in the morning mist and drizzle is expected. North wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime..

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 17-21 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in the evening and at night, the short term lightning and rain is expected. Hail is also expected in mountainous areas East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

