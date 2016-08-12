Tomorrow air temperature will reach 43 C in Azerbaijan

A long stay in the open air is not recommended

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 13, in the capital and on the peninsula north-east wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 23-27 C at night, 34-39C in the daytime, 41 C in some places, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 36-38 C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-40 in the daytime, in some places up to 43 in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 29-34 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 65-75 at night, 25-35 in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah will be 26-27 C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 27-28, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 29-30 C.

National Hydrometeorology Department also warned about the medical-meteorological situation. On August 13-14 on the background of the anomalous heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be unfavorable for most people. A long stay in the open air is not recommended.