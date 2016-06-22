Tomorrow air temperature will reach 38 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on June 23, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. South-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 21-25 C at night, 30-34 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 32-34 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, but in some northern and western regions at night and in the morning lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.