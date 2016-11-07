Tomorrow air temperature will reach 19 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 8, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. In the capital and on the peninsula mild south wind will blow tomorrow.

The temperature will be 9-11 C at night, 13-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night, 60-70% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. But foggy in the morning. South wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.