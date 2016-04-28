Tomorrow air temperature will drop by 3 degrees

Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy on April 29.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula at night. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime, in Baku 11-13 C at night, 18-20 C in the daytime.

On April 29, in Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Torrential rain is predicted in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.