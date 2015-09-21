Tomorrow 30 degrees of heat predicted in Baku

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 30 degrees of heat in Azerbaijani capital. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 22, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, and expected to be mostly rainless. In the morning will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-22 C at night, 26-30 degrees in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. However, in some mountainous areas in the evening, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. South wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15 degrees at night, 12-27 in the daytime.