20 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 27.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources mild south wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula tomorrow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-8 at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in Baku 6-8 degrees at night, 14-16 C in the daytime.

    On February 27, the Azerbaijani regions will be foggy at night and in the morning in some areas. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 6-11 degrees at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains from, 1-6 at night and 11-16 in the daytime.

