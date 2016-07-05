The weather will be rainy on the day of Eid-al-Fitr

Baku. 5 July. REPORT. AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the morning and evening rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night and 29-33 C in the daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

On July 6, in some Azerbaijani regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. There is the possibility of torrential rain. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-25 at night, 32-37 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on July 6-7 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.