Temperature will drop by 6 degrees, heavy rain is predicted - WARNING

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned that the weather will worsen in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the department, on July 9, the strong north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The temperature will fall by 4 degrees compared to the previous day.

In the evening of July 9 to July 12 in the afternoon, the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will drop by 4-6 degrees. The river water level is expected to rise.