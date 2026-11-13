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    Temperatures in Azerbaijan forecast to fall by 5–10°C

    Ecology
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:47
    Temperatures in Azerbaijan forecast to fall by 5–10°C

    Temperatures across Azerbaijan are forecast to fall by 5–10°C from recent levels as unsettled weather and intermittent precipitation move in from the evening of November 15, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    The change follows several days of mild weather. Northwesterly winds are expected to strengthen at times, and temperatures will fall gradually.

    Rain is possible in parts of Baku and the Absheron Peninsula overnight and on the morning of November 16. In the regions, intermittent precipitation is expected to begin in northern and western districts on the evening of November 15. Heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and hail are possible in some areas, with snow expected in the mountains.

    River levels are expected to rise, and brief flooding and flash floods are possible along some rivers in the Greater and Lesser Caucasus and the Lankaran–Astara region.

    The unsettled weather is expected to last until the evening of November 16.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Havanın temperaturu 5-10 dərəcə enəcək, güclü külək əsəcək - Xəbardarlıq - Yenilənib
    В Азербайджане температура воздуха понизится на 5-10° - Предупреждение
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