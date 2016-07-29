Temperature will rise to 33 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on July 30, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-23 C at night, 27-31 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 28-30 C in the daytime.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some Azerbaijani regions tomorrow at evening and night. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23C at night, 28-33C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg, relative humidity 75-85 % at night and 55-65 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 C, as well as at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil - 24-25 C.