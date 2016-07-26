Temperature will rise to 33 C tomorrow

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula in the evening.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in Baku 21-23 C at night, 29-31 C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions tomorrow in some northern and western regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 18-23C at night, 28-33C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15C at night, 17-22 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg, relative humidity 70-80 %..

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 21-22 C, as well as at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 22-23 C and at Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil - 24-25 C.