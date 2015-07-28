Temperature will reach 42 degrees in Azerbaijan on July 29

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ 40 degrees of heat predicted in Baku on July 29.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be sunny, mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 35-38 in the daytime, 40 degrees of heat in some places.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 35-40 C in the daytime, in some places to 42 in the mountains 15-20 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 754 mm will rise to 757 mm of mercury column, relative humidity at night will be 60-70 and 35-45 percent in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches: in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah 25-26, Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvelan 26-27, Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh and Sahil 27-28 degrees.