Temperature will reach 39 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 30, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be mainly dry.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the moderate east wind will intensify.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 22-26 C at night and 31-36 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 34-36 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. However, in some northern and western regions in the evening, lightning and rain is expected in the short term. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime.