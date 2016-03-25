Temperature will reach 23 C tomorrow

Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 26.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, drizzly rain is expected in some places tomorrow night. It will be foggy in some places.

North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 9-13 C at night, 15-19 C in the daytime, in Baku 10-12 at night and 17-19 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, but in some mountainous regions lightning, rain are expected. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 6-11 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime, in the mountains 4-9 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime.