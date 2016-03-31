Temperature will reach 19 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 1.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, drizzly rain is expected in some places of peninsula tomorrow.

South wind will blow in afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 at night and 13-15 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, snow will fall in some mountainous regions. It will be foggy in the afternoon. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 3 degrees frost to 2 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.