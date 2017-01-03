Temperature will reach 11 degrees of heat in Baku

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 4.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, it will be foggy in some places tomorrow.

Mild north-west wind will be replaced by mild north-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

Azerbaijan's regions will be mainly dry tomorrow, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be -1+4 C at night, +9+14 C in the daytime, in the mountains -0-5 C at night, +3+8 C in daytime.