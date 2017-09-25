Temperature will drop in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 26.

Intermittent rain is expected on some places of the peninsula at night. Mild north-west wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 17-20 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 22-26 in daytime, 17-19 in Baku at night and 23-25 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, temperature regime close to the climatic normal in the Absheron peninsula on September 26 and occasionally intensifying moderate north wind is mainly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

Lightning, intermittent rain is forecasted in some regions of Azerbaijan. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in daytime. Fog will be observed on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify.

The temperature will be 15-20 degrees of heat at night, 25-30 in daytime, 8-13 on mountains at night, 16-21 in daytime.