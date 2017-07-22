Temperature will drop in Azerbaijan, lightning and rain predicted - WARNING

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for Sunday in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 23, changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in the evening.

North-east wind will be replaced by moderate north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 22-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 34-39 in the daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night, 36-38 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 758 mm Hg from 754, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 26-27 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 27-28 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 28-29C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns, north-western and northern wind will occasionally intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula from July 24 to 26 daytime, temperature will drop by 3-5 degrees compared to previous days.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be rainy. Lightning and short-term rainfall will be observed in some northern and western regions in the evening. West wind will occasionally intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 15-20 in the mountains at night, 25-30 in the daytime.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns, it is expected that the western wind will occasionally intensify in some regions from July 23 daytime to 25, lightning and intermittent rain predicted mainly in the northern and western regions. Heavy rain will be observed on some places. The temperature will drop by 2-4 degrees compared to previous days.