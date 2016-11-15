Temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 15 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Intermittent rain is expected. North-east wind will blow.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to report, temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-10 C at night, 10-13 C in daytime, in Baku 8-10 C at night, 11-13 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal - 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

Azerbaijani regions will be rainy. It will intensify in some places, sleet in mountainous areas, snow is predicted.

West wind will blow. The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 C to 3 C at night, 5-9 C in the daytime.

From November 16 to 18 in the afternoon, the weather will be unstable and rainy in Azerbaijan. Rainfall will intensify in some places, snow and sleet are predicted in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will fall gradually by 5-8 degrees. The level of water in rivers will increase.