Temperature will drop by 4-7 C in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild south wind will be replaced by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 21-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 34-39 in daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night, 36-38 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 763 mm Hg from 755, relative humidity will be 50-60%.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 23-24 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 24-25 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The ministry warns, occasionally intensifying north-west wind, temperature drop by 4-7 degrees predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula from July 5 second half of the day till July 8 morning.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, however, strong Khazri in the Absheron Peninsula from the second half of July 5 till July 8 is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people, gradual drop in air temperature is a positive factor.

The weather in Azerbaijani regions will be rainless. The western wind will intensify on some places during the daytime.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in daytime, 43 on some places, 17-22 on mountains at night, 28-33 in daytime.

According to the warning, north-western wind will intensify at some places in some regions from July 5 daytime to July 8 morning, lightning, intermittent rain predicted on some northern and western regions from July 7. Heavy rain, hail will be observed on some places. The temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees on July 7-8.

Water level in rivers predicted to rise.