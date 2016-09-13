Temperature will be 29 C in Azerbaijan on Wednesday

Baku. 13 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, September 14.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in the capital and on the peninsula the south-west wind will be followed by north-west wind on Wednesday.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 18-21 C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 19-21 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. However, in some places at night and in the evening, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Some places will be foggy in the morning. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 25-30 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 7-12 C at night, 14-19 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 757 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night, 50-55% in the afternoon.